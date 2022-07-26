From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Police Command has confirmed the death of a young man following the clash between two cult groups in the state.

Consequently the CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo has ordered Police operatives to identify and fish out the suspected killers.

The deceased whose name was identified as Friday working as a mechanic was killed at Aritellain road, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police command, Asinim Butswat in a statement disclosed that Police responded to a distress call in the course of a cult clash at Aretalin Street and on getting there the Police discovered a lifeless body whose identify was given as Friday.

“The photograph of the scene was taken and the corpse was evacuated and deposited at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri. Investigation is on-going to identify and arrest the culprits”