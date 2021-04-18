From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Six persons have been killed in a bloody clash between two rival cult groups that occurred on Saturday night through the early hours of Sunday in Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the incident started on Saturday night when one of the cult groups identified as ‘Ojuale’ was shot dead near Ikere City Hall, Odo Oja area of the town.

A source in the town, who craved anonymity, revealed that Ojuale, an indigene of the town came from Port Harcourt on Friday to attend a friend’s wedding after which he was killed by rival cult members.

The source said: “Shortly after he was murdered, his members came out enmasse with dangerous weapons to torment residents of the area.

“Although, the cause of the violence was still unknown, but the suspected cultists went on a shooting spree leaving the community members scampered for safety.

“Before now, residents of the community have appealed to the state Government to beam search light on growing rival cult clashes in the town”, he stated.

To ward off further killings, the police have increased surveillance in the town by conducting stop and search on vehicles coming in and out of the town.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the story, saying it happended between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

Abutu added that 10 suspects have been arrested in connection with the bloody cult clash caused by rivalry and show of strength.

The police spokesman confirmed that six persons have lost their lives and their bodies have been deposited in the morgue.

“I can confirm to you that it was a violent cult clash between two rival groups.

“About six persons have been killed as a result of show of strength between the two nefarious groups.

“We have begun serious operations there by combined forces of the men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Amotekun Corps and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Those arrested are being kept in our custody and by the time we conclude our investigations, they will be charged to court accordingly,” Abutu stated.