From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Four persons were feared killed in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital following a clash between rival cult groups.

The cult groups, Dey-well and Bobos were said to have commenced the battle for supremacy in Swali before it extended to Osiri in Ekeki area, Aritalin and Obele roads in Ovom area of the Yenagoa.

Investigations revealed that the touchstone of the clash was disagreement over sharing of funds released by an unmade politician in Yenagoa.

One person was said to have been killed during the clash in Swali leading to three persons being gunned down at Osiri, Aritalin and Obele roads in a reprisal attack in a space of 48 hours.

The cult clashes and killings had heightened tension in Yenagoa with residents calling on the Police to double its efforts to keep cultists at bay.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident however said the Police can only confirm the killing of two persons.

He also disclosed that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and investigation is ongoing.

