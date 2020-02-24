Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Command has arrested 17 persons for violence during cult clashes at Ijora Badia and Ikorodu areas of the state.

Lagos State police public officer, DSP Bala Elkana , said in a statement that five of the suspects were arrested on Friday at Badia, while 12 others were arrested on Sunday at Ikorodu.

According to the statement, the Ijora Badia police Station received a distress call that two rival cult groups were engaged in a supremacy battle.

Elkana said the cult groups were armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, with which they inflicted injuries on one another.

According to him ,the clash occurred at Iso Isu area Ijora Badia.

“Police operatives from Ijora Badia Division and Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants from the Command Headquarters, Ikeja were mobilised to the area and five suspects were arrested,” Mr Elkana said.

The arrested suspects are: Abiodun, 21; Emola, 20, Gbadeyanka, 18, Bashorun, 28; and Ebiesuwa, 25.

Elkana, said the suspects belonged to Aiye and Eiye confraternities.

In a similar development, the police said members of Aiye and Eiye Confraternities attacked each other at Ladega area of Ikorodu on Sunday, where one of the members sustained severe injuries.

Elkana said officers from Ikorodu division, Shagamu Road, Ipakodo, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), and the Specia Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) were mobilised to the scene.

The 24-year old Ganiyu ,who was seriously injured during the fight was rushed to General hospital Ikorodu, where he is currently receiving treatment, the police said.