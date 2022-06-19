Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested members of a notorious cult group who have been on the wanted list of the command for their roles in various deadly cult clashes in Sagamu and its environs.

The suspected cultists who allegedly partook in clashes which led to the death of no fewer than four persons were apprehended in separate operations last week.

According to a statement on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects – Rafiu Osokoya, a.k.a Osama; Azeez Abiola a k.a Scofield; Ogunsanwo Waheed a.k.a 50cent; Toheeb Ayodele a.k.a Emir; Kolawole Adegbenro and Azeez Taiwo, were arrested following an information received by the CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin-led Anti Cultism Unit that the hoodlums were holding a nocturnal meeting along Ayepe/Odogbolu area and planning how to unleash another round of terror in Sagamu.

Upon the information, the team moved to the area where the suspects were rounded up, while some of them escaped.

On interrogation, the suspects confessed belonging to the dreaded Eiye Confraternity and that they were responsible for deadly clashes in Sagamu since January.

“They further confessed to killing of one Animashaun and another person simply identified as Ekwe in the Sabo Area of the town.

“Also, they confessed that their group was responsible for the death of one Adigun and Elewure both of whom were killed at Isote a

Area of Sagamu early in the year.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of p

Police, Lanre Bankole, who commended the team for a job well-done has ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang. He also directed that the arrested suspects be charged to court as soon as possible”, Oyeyemi stated.