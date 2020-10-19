Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Three persons are reportedly dead in Aba, Abia State following a bloody weekend clash between two cult gangs, “Aye” and “Aro” fraternities.

While two persons were killed at the Ama-Ogbonna axis of Omuma Road on Saturday, another unidentified male victim was said to have been found killed at the Immaculate axis off Aba-Owerri road Sunday evening.

Aye and Aro, two notorious cult gangs in Abia, have been engaged in a series of attacks and counterattacks in the past few months.

A returnee from Malaysia had recently been killed at the Ngwa road end of Aba South Local Government by unknown gunmen, an incident attributed to cult violence.

Many members of the cult gangs have been arrested and arraigned before various courts, but this has not deterred members from striking at will.