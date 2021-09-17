From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least five people were reported killed by suspected cultists in Gboko and Makurdi Local Government Areas of Benue State, between Wednesday night and early hours of yesterday.

While four persons were said to have been hacked to death in Gboko Town, one other person was reportedly shot dead at the North Bank area of Makurdi, the state capital.

Sources from Gboko town disclosed that trouble started when two cult groups in the area engaged in a battle of supremacy which resulted in the said casualties.

One of our sources who simply gave his name as Tersoo explained that the war started last night between the two cult groups, and that by the time the dust settled, three persons were found dead at Gbar-Mkar in Gboko East.

Tersoo added that another person, a 21-year-old boy, whose name was given as Vershima Bendega, alias Ter Kwande, was also allegedly killed at his uncle’s residence located at number 10, Iorkyaa Ako street, Gboko Central, same day.

He said the development had thrown residents of Gboko into palpable fear as many shop owners kept their shops under lock, to forestall unseen circumstances.

He explained further that the corpse of his deceased nephew was later evacuated by the police and deposited at the morgue.

When contacted, the DPO of Gboko A Division, CSP Nelson Iorhemba, referred Daily Sun to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), at the state Police Command in Makurdi.

On her part, the PPRO, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the report in a short statement, saying three persons had already been arrested in connection with the killing.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.