From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Hoodlums numbering about 50 Tuesday afternoon ransacked Eagle Island, Timber, Echue and Iloabouchi in Diobu, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (PHALGA) of Rivers State, robbing passers-by and looting shops.

Daily Sun gathered that the rampaging hoodlums were members of a suspected cult gang whose member was reportedly hacked to death on Sunday night, by a faction of the same cult gang at one of the waterfronts in Mile 2 Diobu.

A witness, Peter Rowland, who ran into the rampaging hoodlums, disclosed that there was pandemonium, as people scampered for safety.

Rowland said the hoodlums were armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons, unleashing mayhem on people in the vicinity while searching for their rivals.

The source said that he escaped death by the whiskers, adding that many passers-by and shop owners sustained injuries while attempting to escape from the areas.

It was further learnt that six police patrol vehicles which included Operation Delta Flush belonging to Diobu Divisional Police Headquarters, Mile 1, had taken over the affected volatile areas to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command has said that there was no casualty recorded in the incident.

A spokesperson for the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who disclosed this, said tactical units of the Force were deployed to areas to restore normalcy and apprehend the hoodlums.