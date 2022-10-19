From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Wednesday, shot dead two members of the disbanded OSPAC, a local vigilante gang, in Ompova clan, Emohua Local Government Area, in Rivers State.

It was gathered that the gunmen suspected to be members of the “Iceland” cult gang numbering about eight, had laid ambush for the members of the disbanded OSPAC along a narrow path leading to the community town hall.

Sources from the community disclosed that the unsuspecting OSPAC members were shot severally the moment they were sighted by the gunmen which resulted in their death.

A resident of the community, who simply gave his name as Michael, disclosed that the shooting generated tension in the area, as residents remained indoors for fear of being caught by stray bullets.

It was also learnt that the incident has been reported to Rumuji Divisional Police headquarters.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), has confirmed the incident.

She disclosed that an investigation was ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act.