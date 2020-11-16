Tony John, Port Harcourt

Suspected cultists have shot dead a youth in Duburo community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The victim, who was identified as Ledum Nwiekina, was reportedly killed on Sunday night.

Daily Sun gathered that armed youths invaded Duburo community on Sunday in search of members of a rival group.

Chairman of Community Development Committee (CDC) of Duburo community, Vincent Gbosi, confirmed the incident to journalists in a telephone interview yesterday.

Mr Gbosi condemned the killing and called on relevant security agencies to investigate the repeated killing of youths in his community by gunmen.

He recalled that on June 3 gunmen invaded the community and killed two persons.

Gbosi disclosed: ‘Last night (Sunday), around 9 pm, some gunmen stormed our community and killed one of our youths.

‘This is about the second time we are experiencing this ugly incident in the past five months. Exactly, on June 3, 2020, a similar incident occurred, where a youth was also killed in a similar fashion,’ he noted.

The CDC chairman gave the deceased’s name as Ledum Nwiekina; he urged the Police and other security agencies to provide adequate security in the area.

Another community source, who gave his name as Baridum, disclosed that there has been supremacy battle between suspected Iceland and Deygbam cult members, who also target relatives of their rivals.