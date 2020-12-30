From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Tuesday night reportedly killed two persons at Luubara community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A native of the community, Nwibani Barry, explained that the gunmen invaded the community at about 8 pm and went to a beer parlour near the market square where they shot at people.

Nwibani revealed that two men, Timothy Baridapdo and Bariyaa, died at a spot while two ladies, who sustained gunshot injuries were taken to the hospital by the Divisional Police Officer of Bori Division.

He called on relevant security agencies to come to the aide of the community.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It was not also clear if the dead victims were members of cult groups.

A community source, who did not want to be mentioned, disclosed that the gunmen might be members of a cult group who were in search of their rivals.

Meanwhile, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), has confirmed the incident.

Omoni stated that a 35-year-old man identified as Bariya Timothy lost his life in the attack, adding that it was a clash between two rival cult groups.

He said: “It was a cult clash between two rival groups leading to the death of one Bariya Timothy ‘m’ 35 years, a notorious gang leader whose gang is responsible for the attacks in Lubara Community and its environs.

“No arrest has been made; however, all hands are on deck to arrest members of both cult groups. The community is peaceful and areas under close monitoring”, Omoni stated.