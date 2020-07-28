Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two persons have reportedly lost their lives when two rival cult groups clashed in Amadi-Ama area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the clash happened yesterday, around 6am, and some other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

Further information gathered was that there had been long war of supremacy in the area by two notorious court groups, Iceland and Greenlanders. A community member, who did not want to be mentioned for security reasons, said cult boys clashed in daylight, claiming that two people died during the shootout. He said the hoodlums held the area hostage for hours shooting before the arrival of police.

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nnamdi Omoni, said that normalcy had been restored in the area.