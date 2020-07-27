TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Two persons have reportedly lost their lives when two rival cult groups clashed in Amadi-Ama area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the clash happened yesterday, around 6am, and some other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

Further information said there has been long war of supremacy in the area by two notorious court groups,

Iceland and Greenlanders.

A community, who did not want to be mentioned for security, said cult boys clashed in broad day light, claiming that two people died during the shootout.

He said the hoodlums held the area hostage for hours shooting before the arrival of police.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), has confirmed the incident to journalists, adding that normalcy has been restored in the area.

Omoni noted that shootout was between two rival cult gangs, adding that no life was lost in the incident.

He said: “We are aware of the unfortunate usual senseless act of war of supremacy between the Icelander and Greenlander cult groups at Amadi-Ama this morning.

“We were alerted and we mobilised to the scene, but on arrival the bad boys fled. The police is on their trail. We have restored normalcy in the area.

“A Keke (tricycle) driver was shot on the leg in the incident and he is receiving treatment. So far, no life was lost in the incident. We have taken over the place”, Omoni stated.

He urged residents of Amadi-Ama to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses.

Also, he has urged members of the public to avail the command with credible and prompt information for swift response.