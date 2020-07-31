TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Two cult leaders suspected to be involved in the recent cult clash between Icelanders and Greenlanders in Amadi-Ama community in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, have been arrested by Police.

Saturday Sun gathered that there has been a running battle of supremacy between the two notorious cult groups in that area of Port Harcourt.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP) paraded the suspects yesterday at the command’s headquarters, Moscow Road, in the state capital.

Omoni disclosed that the suspected cultists were arrested on Wednesday night along Amadi-Ama-Ozuboko area of Port Harcourt.

Omoni said items recovered from suspects by operatives of Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) included a berretta pistol and six rounds of live ammunition.

He added that the third suspect who was also in the same tricycle with those arrested escaped arrest.

The PPRO said: “This arrest is a follow up to the incident of Monday, 27th July, 2020, where two cult groups, Icelanders and Greenlanders, had a cult clash at the Amadi-Ama roundabout.

“Of course, in the wake of that incident, the Commissioner of Police (CP) ordered investigation into the matter and men of the Anti-Cultism Unit were on it.

“On Wednesday night, men of the anti-robbery squad of the Abuloma Police Station while working on credible intelligence and information, arrested two cultists who on interrogation, one of them, Prince Effiong, 28, confessed that he belonged to Icelanders cult group.

“The other one (Ugochukwu Chidi), 24, is denying. However, investigation is on. They will be helping us at the Anti-Cultism Unit and at the end of the day, whatever their confessions are, we will wrap it up and we will let the press know.

“But, suffice, it to say that they were arrested in connection with the shooting of Monday.

“In the cause of their arrest, we recovered a berretta pistol and six rounds of live ammunition and a keke (tricycle),” Omoni stated.

However, Effiong admitted being a member of Icelander, but denied being in possession of the weapons recovered by the police.

He claimed that the items recovered belonged to the other occupant who fled.