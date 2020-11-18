Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Cult groups in Aba, Abia State, are on rampage as no less than four persons were killed within 24 hours in what appear to be a show of supremacy.

One of the four persons killed was a 23-year-old popular Master of Ceremony (MC) in the city, whose name was simply given as Thunder.

Thunder, a native of Ehime Mbano in Imo State, was shot in front of his father’s house on Omuma Road in the commercial city.

A source narrated that at about 7.30pm on Sunday, some boys numbering over 30, who were dressed in black attires and armed with guns, knives and axes came looking for their victim.

Immediately the rampaging members of the cult group sighted MC, the source further said, they shot and killed him instantly.

The incident caused pandemonium in the area as people, including those drinking at beer joints left their drinks and scampered for safety.

While it was gathered that the same group also killed two other targets around the St. Eugene Catholic Church area and World Bank Housing Estate, it was not clear, which group was responsible for the killing of another victim at Ukegbu Road, Ogbor Hall axis, all in Aba.

Many have described the killings as the continuation of the ongoing feud between the two rival cult groups in Aba: Aye and Aro, which has made residents of the affected areas to live in fear.