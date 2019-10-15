Tony John, Port Harcourt

Four persons have reportedly lost their lives and several houses razed as members of two cult groups clashed in some communities of Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the trouble started yesterday when members of one of the cult groups shot a member of the rival gang at Okehi, the headquarters of Etche LGA.

It was further gathered that the killings later escalated to other communities within Etche as the cult gang whose member was killed went on reprisal.

An anonymous community source disclosed that the other three victims were killed in the early hours of Monday in Ulakwo, Igbodo and Mba communities of Etche LGA.

According to the source, many houses were burnt while residents of the communities fled their homes for safety.

However, the state police command stated that no life was lost in the cult war in Etche LGA.

When contacted, police public relations officer in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, said that he could confirm the cult war, but not aware of any casualty.

He noted that tactical teams have been deployed in the area by the command, adding that normalcy has been restored in the affected communities.