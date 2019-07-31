TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A 300-Level Marine Engineering student of Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu, identified by his nickname as Montana Million, has been killed by suspected cultists, in Port Harcourt.

Daily Sun gathered that Million, who hailed from Etche Local Government Area of the State, was attacked and killed yesterday, by armed men, on his way to school.

The incident came barely 48 hours, after a final year student in the Department of Agriculture of the institution, Prince Barisua, was shot dead by suspected cultists.

From the report gathered, Million died following machete cuts he received from his attackers, after several bullets fired at him could not penetrate his body.

Meanwhile, Police said two persons have been arrested in connection with the RSU cult clash and the suspects are helping the Command in its investigation.

Police said the duo of Elechi Chibuzor and Nnamdi Chibundu were arrested Monday evening, in connection with the killing of Prince Barisua.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who confirmed the killing of the final year Agriculture student, disclosed that the suspects were helping the Police with useful confessions and investigation was at an advanced stage.

Omoni state: “CP Mustapha Dandaura is still appealing to you to help us serve you better by sharing credible information that can assist us in our determined efforts to tackle these hoodlums” .