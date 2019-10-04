Judex Okoro, Calabar

Tragedy has again struck Cross River State University of Technology (CURTECH), as another final year student of Elementary Education department has been shot dead by suspected rival cult group.

The student, simply indentified as Felix, from Abi Local Government Area was gunned down at about 3:30 pm, yesterday, while he walking around in company with friends on campus.

This is coming barely two months after one suspected cult leader, James, from Abi Local Government Area was gruelsomely killed.

The incident has thrown the entire institution into panic as a good number of students have taken off for fear of reprisal even as they are celebrating students’ cultural week.

A witness, Udo Ekpo, who spoke with our correspondent on phone, said Felix’s assailants came from one of the bush paths and shot sporadically into the air before spraying bullets on the deceased.

Ekpo said the deceased was just having a rollicking time as the school has a cultural week before he was hacked down close to the Student Union Government Secretariat.

He said the gang, numbering about five escaped through the same bush path after they had executed their job successfully.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, said the police is already on ground to maintain the peace and order in the institution and forestall break down of law.

“As we speak, our men are on ground at the venue of the incident. The cult clash claimed one life of an undergraduate. He was killed through a gun shot. The Divisional Police Officer in that area is on ground now and the area is under control,” she said.