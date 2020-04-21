Judex Okoro, Calabar

The cult war in Cross River has continued unabated as two suspected cultists have been allegedly killed in Ugep urban in Yakurr local governemnt area.

Investigations by Daily Sun showed that the two cultists simply identified as J-Boy and another unidentified person were said to have been killed and butchered by rival group last night after a gun duel.

J-Boy and his gang were said to have first launched an attack on some rival cult members and without waiting time the rival group quickly mobilised and overpowered the later gang, leading to the killing of the duo who are said to be the kin pins in cult and criminal activities within Ugep.

It was learnt that while the other boy died last night, J-Boy died at the early hours of Tuesday.

It was further learnt that the late J-Boy was behind the killing of a popular driver, Mr Emma Itam, on Januaey 1, 2020.

A witness, Emmanuel Ikpi, said :”This is the downfall of notorious criminals who are the leaders of cult fraternity in Ugep. They were killed yesterday and today owing to their murderious lifestyles.

“Information has it that, J-boy has been terrorising the community long before he was attacked by gunmen. At least we would now have peace as they have been taken away.”

In a chat with newsmen, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident and added that the security has been beefed up around the community.