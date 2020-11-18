Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested 54 suspected cultists whose clashes with rival groups have resulted in several deaths in recent times.

One of the suspects is David Joshua Okon, a student of West Itam Secondary School, who stabbed and killed Solomon Bassey of the same school in a cult related SS2 and SS3 fight.

Police public relations officer in the state, Mr Odiko MacDon, who disclosed on behalf of the state police commissioner, Amiengheme Andrew, to pressmen yesterday, said the cultists who operated principally in Obot Idim, Afaha Ikot Obio Nkan and Nung Udoe all in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, caused the death of three of rival gang members.

He said 31 suspected cultists were arrested when the CP deployed operatives to monitor the area even as the operation to fish out the remaining culprits is still ongoing. He added that sanity has since been restored to Ibesikpo Asutan and its environs.

MacDon said: “In similar vein, 16 suspected cultists have been arrested in Oruk Anam Local Government Area in connection with the cult disturbances in Inen clan. Suspects have confessed and made useful statements pertaining to their involvements in the killings and disruption of economic activities in the Aaea.

“On the other hand, seven suspected cultists have also been arrested in Etinan Local Government Area.”