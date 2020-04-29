Joe Effiong, Uyo

A bloody gulf war ibetween two gangs in Inen clan, Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have claimed of three persons.

Daily Sun gathered that the last person to have lost his life, Otobong Ben Ufenang, was killed on Monday by a five man gang and his body dismembered near the Community Primary School, Inen Ikot Etim, while the first victim was lynched in Odoro Ikot at the boundary village between Ukanafun and OrukAnam council areas.

It was also gathered that another victim was murdered in Inen Ikot Obio Idang in which there was massive looting while the villagers and residents scampered for safety.

A witness at the scene where late Otobong Ben Ufenang was murdered near the Community Primary School, Ikot Etim said the gang descended on the victim giving him several matchet cuts until he slumped in the pool of his blood.

“They just swooped on the young man and started giving him some cuts and his body was dismembered. He bled and died.”

The witness, who pleaded anonymity for fear of attack, said the scene created panic such that residents of Inen Ikot Etim ran away from their houses taking refuge in neighbouring villages.