Joe Effiong, Uyo

A bloody cult war between two gangs in Inen clan, Oruk Anam Local of Akwa Ibom State has claimed three lives.

Daily Sun gathered that the last person to have lost his life, Otobong Ben Ufenang was killed on Monday by a five-man gang and his body dismembered near the Community Primary School, Inen Ikot Etim while the first victim was lynched in Odoro Ikot at the boundary village between Ukanafun and OrukAnam council areas.

It was also gathered that another victim was murdered in Inen Ikot Obio Idang in which there was massive looting while the villagers and residents scampered for safety .

A witness at the scene where late Otobong Ben Ufenang was murdered near the community primary school , Ikot Etim said the gang descended on the victim giving him several matchet cuts until he slumped in the pool of his own blood.

“They just swoop on the young man accosted him and started giving him some cuts that dismembered his body before he bled and died.”

The witness who pleaded anonymity for fear of attack said the scene created panic such that residents of Inen Ikot Etim ran away from their houses taking refuge in neighbouring villages.

A visit to Inen Ikot Etim on Tuesday, showed that armed policemen were patrolling the area to restore normalcy while the corpse was taken away by family members.

In a telephone interview, Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer Nnudam Frederick confirmed the incident but insisted that the Divisional Police Officer in the area would ascertain the number of suspects.

“I think the Divisional Police Officer ( DPO) of the area actually called me that there was a clash between two rival cult groups. And as a result of that three persons were killed.

“Today, I have not heard of any incident again. But the police have been drafted to restore normalcy in the area. The police van has been positioned there,” he said.