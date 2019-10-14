TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Four persons have reportedly lost their lives and several houses razed, as members of two cult groups clashed in some communities of Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Our correspondent gathered that trouble started when members of one of the cult groups shot a member of the rival gang at Okehi, the headquarters of Etche LGA.

It was further gathered that the killings later escalated to other communities within Etche, as the cult gang whose member was killed went on a reprisal attack.

An anonymous community source disclosed that three of the other victims were killed in the early hours of Monday in Ulakwo, Igbodo and Mba communities in Etche LGA, respectively.

According to the source, many houses were burnt down, while residents of the communities have fled their homes for safety.

Meanwhile, the state police command has stated that no life was lost in the cult war in community.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP. Nnamdi Omoni, when contacted, stated that he could confirm the cult war, but not aware of any casualty.

He noted that tactical teams had been deployed in the area by the command, adding that normalcy had been restored in the affected communities.