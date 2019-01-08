Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Four persons were reportedly killed on Monday night in separate clashes between rival secret cult groups in Benin, Edo State.

It was learnt that three of the victims were killed at different locations in Ogida quarters of the metropolis, while the fourth victim was shot dead at Ugbor GRA area.

It was gathered that the first victim at Ogida had just finished eating a plate of pepper soup at a beer parlour and was going home when his assailants chased him, shot dead and fled, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The second victim was said to have met his death in his bedroom, when some unidentified gunmen shot him in the head through the window.

The third victim was allegedly chased by his attackers and hacked to death with a battle axe.

In the Ugbor GRA incident, the victim was allegedly in company with his friend when his assailants attacked him and shot him several times from the back.

A source in the area which preferred anonymity, said the victim was shot dead between 9 and 10 pm.

He said: “I learnt that the young man was with one of his friend when some people attacked him. His friend was said to have run into his house, thinking that the victim also escaped, unknown to him that his friend was shot dead by the gunmen.”

The state police command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not give definite reaction to the incidents.

He told our correspondent that he was not aware of the Ogida incident.