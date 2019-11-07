Tony Osauzo, Benin

Renewed cult war among three rival cult groups; maphites, black axe (aka aye) and eiye confraternities, has allegedly led to the killing of eight persons in different parts of Benin City, but Police authority confirm only two persons were killed.

The renewed killings started last Friday when a 200 level student of the university of Benin, Moses Adesina, popularly called Aficionado‎, was shot dead students’ jeans carnival.

It was learnt that few minutes after Aficionado was buried on Wednesday, two persons were reportedly attacked on Wire Road and Siluko Road.

The Wire Road victim identified as Osasuyi (aka 190), was said have died, while the one in Siluko Road identified as Moses Oboh, was severely injured.

It was also gathered that a day after the killing of Aficionado, which was a Saturday, one person was said to have been killed around Isihor area of Benin City and in the evening of the same day, another person was reportedly killed around Osasogie area of Ugbowo.

Sources said another person was reportedly killed on Sunday night around Adolor area of Ugbowo, just as another person was said to have been killed in Uwasota and on Wednesday night, two persons were reportedly killed in Gani Fawehinmi layout, Isinoro near New Benin.

But in his reaction yesterday, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said only two deaths have been recorded and one arrest made.

“The situation in the University of Benin, it was reported that one person was killed as a result of cult related activities that is as a result of cut fight then about yesterday (Wednesday) Oba market police reported the killing of a young man.

“The operatives went into these two places, they evacuated the bodies. That of Siluko road, one person was arrested and the person who was arrested was having evidence of being part of the fight he was given a severe injury on the two knees. His name is Moses Oboh aged 20 years.

“These are the information available. The command is aware the Commissioner of Police Edo State, CP Danmallam Muhammed, has actually sent out the command operatives, then the tactical teams are also out to ensure tat this menace is stopped.

We hope that the general public should equally assist us in giving us information as regards these activities of cultists,” he said.

