By Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The leadership of Oteri community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on the community as a result of cult clashes that reportedly claimed three lives last Sunday.

Apart from the loss of lives during the violent clashes, property worth millions o naira were reportedly destroyed.

Chairman of the community, Efe Odibo, who lamented the development, said the one week curfew which began on Monday is between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Odibo said the was to save the situation from degenerating further.

“The combined efforts of security agents, the army, police and local vigilantes will be on ground to enforce the curfew and if anyone is caught, such a person would be made to face the wrath of the law,” he stated.

Three persons were reportedly killed during renewed cult clashes in the community at the weekend.

One of the victims, our correspondent learnt, was a middle-aged man who recently returned from the neighbouring West African country, Ghana.

Trouble started when the Ghana returnee reportedly beat his estranged girlfriend which led to a retaliation from the lady’s brother.

It was learnt that the enraged brother of the estrange female lover mobilised his friends, alleged to be cultists to attack the returnee, leading to his death.

The two other victims were reportedly killed during a retaliatory attack from the family of the Ghana returnee.

Our correspondent gathered further that the late Ghana returnee and his girlfriend’s brother were alleged to members of rival cult groups.

Several persons including a POS operator sustained injuries during the repeated attacks.