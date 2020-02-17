Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command said it has deployed its personnel to the troubled Okporowo community in Ogbakiri clan in Emohua Local Government Area of the state, following cult war that broke out between members of the same group.

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed that lives were lost during the clash.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred at the weekend, and the victims were members of a particular group as the war was between older and new generation members of the cult group.

An anonymous community source disclosed that members of the new generation of the group had chased their older members away from the area in the bid to be in charge of the group.

The source also disclosed that the new generation had dispossessed the older members of the guns they use for their operations, claiming that the old members were not vibrant anymore.

It was learned that the old members of the cult group had returned to the community to take back their position in the group before the clash ensued.