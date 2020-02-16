TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State police command said it has deployed its personnel to the troubled Okporowo community in Ogbakiri clan in Emohua Local Government Area of the state, following cult war that broke out between members of the same group.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed that cult clash to journalists in Port Harcourt, disclosed that some lives were lost during the clash.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred at the weekend, and the victims were members of a particular group.