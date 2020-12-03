Notable religious leaders, all members of the Akwa Ibom Spiritual Fathers of Faith, has commended the Governor Udom Emmanuel over his converted efforts at eradicating cultism within the state and its environs.

Led by former National President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church, Dr Sunday Mbang (CON), the clerics were recently in audience with the governor in his office in Uyo to rally support for his administration’s drives towards sustainable development.

Governor Emmanuel said he was pleasantly surprised with the courtesy visit, adding that the fight against cultism in the state was total. He enjoined the religious leaders to ensure that the message was spread to the nooks and crannies of the state.

He praise the bond of unity displayed by the spiritual fathers despite denominational differences while acknowledging the continued love and attention paid by the Christian community to his administration with prayers, which he said led to the success of the 2019 general elections.

While restating his resolve to rid the state of cultism, he assured that he would always prioritise the well being of the generality of Akwa Ibom citizens.

Governor Emmanuel, who decried the spread of cult activities, especially in secondary schools, sought the clerics’ support in stamping out cult infestation in schools.

Udom appealed to the church leaders to ensure that moral values and godliness were emphasized to dissuade the younger generation from participating in cult activities.

Said he: “Every single crime the security agencies have busted has its roots in cultism. This administration has zero tolerance for cultism and this has necessitated the disbandment of cult organisations in Akwa Ibom State.”

He also reiterated his commitment towards the industrialisation of the state, saying his administration had laid a solid economic foundation for Akwa Ibom.

He listed the establishment of many industries, the completion of 21-smart high-rise building for use by major oil companies, massive investment in agriculture for food sufficiency and the development of the aviation sector. He assured that he would ensure that Ibom Air will boast of at least seven aircraft in its fleet before leaving the office in 2023.

In his remarks, the leader of Akwa Ibom State Spiritual Fathers of Faith, Dr Sunday Mbang, assured that the forum was rallying church leaders against infestation of cultism in the society.

He praised the governor’s bold step towards eradicating cult activities by disbanding cult-related organizations in the state. The church leaders later prayed for the governor.

“Your recent proscription of 26 cult groups in Akwa Ibom State could only have been courageously done by a man of faith, one who fears God. By this your godly, sincere, unadulterated and transparent action, you and the spiritual fathers in Akwa Ibom State are now on the same page in our resolve to sustain the sanity you have brought to our state.”

Mbang later presented a copy of the Holy Bible to the governor.