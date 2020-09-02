Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Members of civil society organisations in Delta State on Wednesday marched through the streets of Asaba in protest against rising cases of cult-related killings in the state.

The placard bearing protesters bemoaned the alarming rate of cult clashes, resulting in deaths of youths in recent weeks, and called on the state government to step up efforts to address the ugly trend.

They also urged security agencies to investigate the killings with a view to making the perpetrators to face justice.

Inscriptions on some of the placards include: ‘We say no to cultism’, ‘government put an end to the cult killings’, ‘enact law for punishment of cultism among others.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters and convener, Young Nigerians Right Organization, Victor Ojei said the state has been held hostage in the last few weeks by cultists.

Ojei said the protest was to create awareness on the dangers of cultism, and to make the authorities address the situation.

“In our own little way, we say we should lend our own voice to this killing. But the most painful aspect of it is that there is no punishment for cultism in Delta.

“Police will arrest cultists today, by next week, you see same person arrested for cultism on the streets committing another crime.

“Therefore, we call on the government to enact law for the punishment of cultists to serve as a deterrent,” he said.

Convener of Bring Back Our Youth Iniative and a repentant cultist, Ogise Evis lamented the refusal of the government to enact law for the punishment of cultism.

He said the awareness was necessary because the youths have gone so far in the negative vices, noting that “every sector of the society is decaying as a result cultism and related vices.”

Addressing the protesters at the state police headquarters, Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa who commended the group for its awareness, promised to partner them in reducing the activities of cultists in the state.

He said for the past two weeks, a lot of persons who were arrested in connection with killings have been charged to court.

“I am happy to receive bring back the youths initiative. We thank you for joining us to fight this devilish act, cultism is not bringing any good thing rather criminality.

“We have arrested numbers of cultists within this period of killing. One of the major persons who participated actively in this killing has just died in the hospital.

“He engaged our men in gunfire and eventually bullet hit him on the leg and he was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead,” Inuwa said.