From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB, Prof Kyari Mohammed, has warned newly admitted students into the school against cultism, occultic practices, sexual harassment and violence of any sort.

According to him, NAUB ‘has zero-tolerance for unethical and bad behaviour and that the rod will not be spared on anyone who tests the will of the university.’

The VC stated this on Saturday at the 3rd matriculation ceremony for newly admitted students. He explained that the matriculation was to induct the new students, swear them on oath of good behaviour and allegiance. ‘And formally admit them into the university as bonafide students with all rights and obligations it entails.’

Declaring the ceremony open, Prof Kyari expressed that the university was established based on the good ethos and values of the Nigerian Army, ‘which are discipline, orderliness and respect for constituted authority as well as the universal values of universities; which is the freedom to hold and profess divergent opinions.’

The VC disclosed that of the 589 students that were given admission into the institution 450 have successfully registered and have taken the matriculation oath.

‘Only those who have registered and have taken the matriculation oath will be deemed as students of the university.’

The Registrar of the university Brig-Gen SS Ibrahim who administered the matriculation oath to the new students congratulated and welcomed them for successfully making it to join the university.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.