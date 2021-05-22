The national coordinator of Police Campaign against Cultism and Other Vices, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, has commended the partnership and collaboration existing between the Nigerian media and the body, especially that between it and Magic FM 102.9, Aba.

CSP Amaraizu made this commendation when he paid a thank-you visit to the radio

station in Aba, with a commendation letter to the chairman and managing director

for the station’s wonderful contribution towards the campaign against cultism

and other vices for many years, especially Ben Nwatu and Tony Ademole TA.

The national coordinator, represented by the Abia State chairman POCACOV volunteer club, Amb Darlington Onuoha Kalu, thanked Magic FM crew for excellent job at carrying the campaign programme judiciously, without interference.

He stressed the need for the sustenance of the collaboration and expressed gratitude that the campaign was yielding many laudable results through effective media presence and advocacy.

Responding, the General Manager of the station Mr Bonny Onogu (Big Bony), who represented the Managing Director Ikechukwu Agu, thanked the inspector general of police for the initiative of POCACOV and the IGP resources centre for taking the giant step towards realising the vision of the programme.

After the presentation of the letter of commendation to the Magic FM crew, some advocacy materials were as well presented to them, including T-shirts.

A group photograph was later taken with the station’s crew members among them Ifeanyi Igwe, Mr. Ukonu, Bonny Onogu and Amb Kalu POCACOV, who represented CSP Amaraizu at the event.