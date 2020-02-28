Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Worried by the rising spate of cultism in the state in recent times, the Benue State Police Command says it has deployed more police officers around institutions of learning and other vulnerable areas across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba while briefing newsmen on Friday also disclosed that the presence of police officers on the streets around the state is also one of the strategies adopted to clamp down on cultism and other social vises in the state.

He revealed that in the month of February alone, 23 suspected cultists, as well as 10 armed robbers, had been arrested, while four arms and seven stolen vehicles were also recovered within the same period.

Garba noted that some of the suspects have been charged to court while others identified as culprits in the recent cases are still at large.

The state police boss assured members of the public that the command would continue to work tirelessly to put the menace of cultism under total control and bring to book those who engaged in cult activities.

“I urge all stakeholders to avail the police with necessary information to fight cultism in Benue State,” he said.