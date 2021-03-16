From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) attached to the Delta State Police Command, have foiled attempts by suspected cultists belonging to Aye confraternity to initiate new members.

The initiation ceremony was billed to take place in the bush around Okpanam community, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state last Saturday.

But information filtered out, and as the suspects mobilised to the venue, SACU operatives stormed the place, and arrested 15 boys and one girl.

Confirming the arrest on Tuesday in Asaba, acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe said one Toyota Camry car was recovered, adding that investigation was in progress.

Edafe said another batch of 15 suspected cultists were also arrested by SACU when operatives raided notorious hideout in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, fierce gun battle ensued between a police patrol team and hoodlums along Orhuworun/tipper garage axis in Ovwian Aladja, Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe who also made this known, said the hoodlums escaped with injuries and abandoned a cut-to-size locally made pistol with a live cartridge in a bag.

He said the exhibits were recovered while manhunt has been intensified for the fleeing suspects.