From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, on Thursday, administered matriculation oath to 4, 311 newly admitted undergraduate students into the school’s 2020/2021 academic programmes.

He told the new students in his speech that neither cultism, truancy, examination malpractices nor any other anti-social behaviour is allowed in the school, and outright expulsion awaits any student caught in the act.

He expressed concerns about the rising cases of cultism in tertiary institutions in Nigeria, declaring that UniAbuja remains an intolerant ground for such anti-social behaviour capable of truncating future aspirations of students.

He, thus, challenged the newly matriculated students to channel their energy on positive ventures, most especially entrepreneurial skills that would make them wealth creators rather than parasites, at the completion of their academic programmes.

The VC advised them to acquaint themselves with the laws of the University, warning that the school will not hesitate to expel any student who goes foul of the rules and regulations of the university.

He charged them to embrace entrepreneurship skills saying the University is ready to support them in that direction so as to become self-reliant on graduation.

He said: “We have put in place a modern Centre for Entrepreneurship and the Senate has approved that from 200 Level up to 400 Level, students of this University will acquire enterprenueral skills to be able to create wealth no matter the discipline.

“We are intolerant to cultism, we are intolerant to anti-social behaviours, rudeness to staff and co-students and all undesirable behaviour. You are warned that if you commit any of these atrocities, the University is not going to be sympathetic. In fact, the University is most likely and will certainly show you the way out,” Na’Allah said.

He also reminded the students that their parents have reasons to send them to UniAbuja, promising that the University staff both teaching and non-teaching staff would give them necessary support to succeed in their academics.