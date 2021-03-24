By Christopher Oji

Police have arrested Okonkwo Nzubechukwu, suspected to be a member of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, for allegedly killing a rival cult member, Ugochukwu Igwilo, and videoing the brutal murder.

The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) nabbed the suspect in Abia State. Igwilo was beheaded with the murdefilmed and circulated on the social media.

It was gathered that the suspect, alongside Prince Kalu, also alleged to be a member of the confraternity, was apprehended after operatives of the IRT, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, smashed a seven-man gang that robbed and killed some POS agents within Aba, Abia State, recently.

Sources disclosed that the armed robbers were all members of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity. During interrogation, they confessed that a member of their confraternity, Nzubechukwu, was the person who beheaded the victim in the viral video.

It was gathered further that, after the victim was butchered, Nzubechukwu and three other gang members cut of the victim’s legs, arms and private part and took them to a native doctor in Ahia Afor village, in Abia State, to prepare some charms that they claimed would give them protection from the police and rival gangs.

Narrating why he killed Igwilo, Nzubechukwu, a student of the Nigeria Maritime Academy, Oron, Cross River State, said: “I am from Idiator North Local Government Area of Imo State and I joined the Vikings confraternity in 2013.