From Fred Itua, Abuja

Villages and towns in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have come under intense attacks from cultists, bandits and other hoodlums in the last few weeks, forcing residents to flee their homes.

Abuja’s largest suburban town, Kubwa in Bwari Area Council, Daily Sun has gathered, has come under increasing attacks. There are fears that the soft attacks could snowball into full banditry in the foreseeable future.

For instance, in the last ten days, several parts of the district, have been attacked by a group of boys numbering over 20 and using motorbikes.

Residents said the group of young men, rob residents. There is another group of young boys who are said to be cultists and who have reportedly held residents hostage.

An eyewitness said on March 21, 2022, robbers numbering about eight attempted, without success, the invasion of a neighbourhood in Kubwa.

The eyewitness said: “Armed robbers totalling about 8 in number raided our street yesterday night about 3:00am. They attempted to enter through the Pekolyn gate, but then they were chased by the dog users guards.

“They then came through the Green estate gate, which they overpowered the guard at the gate and entered the street. As they started to lynch him, then the dog users guard that have been chasing them got to them. They then ran away through the cost cutter supermarket gate.”

On March 23, 2022, another resident raised the alarm over activities of some boys believed to be cultists.

In a WhatsApp group, a resident noted: “Admin, pls kindly investigate the emergence of a cult group that comes to attack our security on the middle gate. I witnessed it live with the chairman last week and today again. It’s bloody, vicious.

“I learnt that this cult war has been raging since December last year and it is taking another dimension like the incident that happened 2 nights ago. Let’s urgently do something about it.”

Another resident in the area said: “I witnessed it as I was driving in around 8.00pm. I think the executive and everybody must wake up. I suggested two months ago that we must increase the number of security guys on the extreme sides.

“If there is need to increase our monthly rate or ask for donations from neighbors I don’t see anything bad in that. I can categorically say security situations in Nigeria will begin to get worse any movement from now whether we believe or not. The signs are there for anybody to see.”

On the 25th, robbers also attempted to invade the same area. One of the neighbours who did not want his name published for fear of a possible attack, narrated the incident to newsmen.

He said: “Thieves came to check whether the Neighborhood security is still in force or not. There can’t be good security without funding, the thieves came into the Neighborhood around 3am this morning. Let us imagine if there was no resistance from our guards the effect is better imagined than experienced. The guards made a lot of sacrifices while some neighbours abuse this sacrifices through non payment of security levy as and when due.”

Again, on March 30, the hoodlums invaded the Pipeline Extension area of Kubwa where they robbed several residents.

While invaded the area around 2am, they operated unchallenged for over an hour having already wounded the local vigilance team.

On Thursday, Hassan Shamidozhi, a traditional ruler in Bukpe community, Kwali was kidnapped by gunmen. The gunmen were said to have invaded the palace on Wednesday night, shot randomly to frighten locals before taking the ruler away.

About two weeks ago, residents blocked the Gwagwalada- Kuje road in protest over an early morning raid on their homes by kidnappers, suspended to be bandits

The AK-47 wielding kidnappers numbering over 20, were said to have invaded Chukuku community in Kuje area council in the early hours and began to shoot sporadically.

Three persons were reportedly abducted by the kidnappers. The protesting residents who decried the absence of Police checkpoint along the Chukuku-Kwali road, said the road has been serving as an entry point for the kidnappers who have been terrorising the community since January.

They also urged government to commission the already constructed Police station in Chukuku.