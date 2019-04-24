TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Suspected cultists have killed five persons and beheaded four in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident occurred yesterday, in Mgbuitawo and Rumuji communities in the LGA.

Daily Sun gathered that four persons were killed and beheaded in Rumuji community by suspected cultists.

The fifth victim, who was identified as Chioma Okogbule, was reportedly killed inside his bedroom in Mgbuitawo community.

A community source (name withheld), who confirmed the killings in Rumuji community, said they woke up early hours of yesterday, to discover four decapitated heads after the sporadic shooting that lasted for hours before the daybreak.

However, a senior police officer attached to Rumuji Division has disclosed that security operatives have moved into the community.

Rivers State Police Command is yet to issue an official statement on the killings as at the time of filing the report.