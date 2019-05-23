TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Suspected cultists have killed and beheaded a middle-aged man identified as Chima Jonah, in Rivers State.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim was killed and his head decapitated in the presence of his wife in Rumuekini community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

According to a community source, who preferred to remain anonymous, the incident occurred on Wednesday night, at 11 pm.

It was further gathered from the source that the killers had switch off the victim’s generator, and when the deceased went out to check what was the problem, he was shot by one of the killers before hacking him.

“Later around 11pm., we heard that he was inside when the killers came. The boys went to his generator which was on, closed the fuel tap. When he noticed that his generator’s sound had changed, he went outside to find out what happened.

“Immediately he came out, the boys shot him. He carried the bullet and ran back into the house. The boys followed him, killed him and cut off his head.”

The state police command was yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing the report.