Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two persons were reportedly shot dead by suspected cultists in renewed cult war in Mbodo Aluu community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It could, however, not be ascertained if the persons killed were cultists or innocent individuals. Also, suspected kidnappers terrorizing Elele-Ndele Rumuji axis of East West road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State at about 6.30am yesterday attacked a commercial bus with passengers aboard.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen ambushed the interstate commercial bus, which was travelling out of the state, between Rumuji and Ndele communities and whisked the passengers away.

A witness, George Omuka, disclosed that intervention came from military men deployed to a company within the vicinity but the bandits had already escaped with the victims into the bush.

Efforts to get the state police public relations officer, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), for confirmation failed, because he did not reply the text messages sent to his phone.