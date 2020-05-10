TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Suspected members of the dreaded Deygbam Cult group have killed a factional colleague for allegedly stealing a pregnant woman’s phone in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident occurred at Timber waterfront, Mile 11, Diobu, Port Harcourt, in the state capital, at the weekend.

Daily Sun learned that the suspected Deygbam Cult member, whose identity could not be ascertained, was arrested by factional members of the group for stealing the woman’s phone.

It was further gathered that the members of the group, who were not happy with the robbery incident, arrested the suspect and instead of handing him over to the Police, subjected the deceased to severe beating as a way of teaching him a lesson.

An eyewitness, who pleaded not to be mentioned, disclosed that the deceased passed on as a result of the torture he sustained.

It was gathered that the development led to re-grouping by members of the deceased Deygbam Cult faction, who went in search of the rivals responsible for death.

Residents of the area of Port Harcourt said the timely intervention of Diobu Vigilance group prevented the cult war from escalating.

Secretary of Diobu Vigilance group, Prince Amatari, confirmed the incident and added that their timely intervention prevented the crisis from degenerating.

He said the vigilance group and other security agencies had been patrolling the waterfront in Mile 1 and Mile 2 axis in Diobu to forestall total breakdown of law and order.