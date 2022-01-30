No fewer than five residents of Ilesa, Osun State, have been killed during clashes between two rival cult groups and suspected land grabbers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fight started on Friday afternoon after some youths, suspected to be cult members, stormed a new building that was being roofed at Omi-Tuntun area of Ilesa and demanded for money from workers at the site.

One witness, Mr Bisi Oyetade, told NAN that the hoodlums, who also operate as land grabbers, were told to stop extorting workers at the site by some suspected cultists, said to be relations of the house owner.

Oyetade explained that in the process, clashes broke out and a suspected cultist was overpowered, dragged to the bush and hacked to death by the gang protecting the new building.

He said that the hoodlums regrouped at night and avenged the death of their colleague. The group stormed Ijoka Area of Ilesa and killed another suspected cultist.

He added that in a bid to maim their opponents, an innocent woman was shot dead by the warring suspected cultists on Friday night.

According to him, the rampaging youths resumed their hostilities on Saturday and ended up killing two innocent residents.

The police have since launched an intensive manhunt for the suspects while some patrol vans of Ijamo and Ayeso Police Divisions in Ilesa were seen patrolling the town in order to restore peace and order.

NAN reports that all efforts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Dsp Yemisi Opalola, on the matter proved abortive. (NAN)