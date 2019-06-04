Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have shot one person dead in Kabong community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred at about 10:30am when the Muslim Ummah was still observing Eid-El-Fitri prayer in various mosques in Jos, the state capital.

The victim was left in the pool of his blood while people in the area were running for safety until the arrival of the police.

Police Public Relations Officer (DSP) Matthias Tyopev, who confirmed the incident said the gunmen were moving on motorcycles in the street when they shot the victim dead.

He noted that the victim was rushed to Plateau Specialist Hospital Jos, where he was confirmed dead and the body deposited in the hospital.

“We got information that some gunmen who were moving on motorcycles shot one person in Kabong district of Jos North Local Government Area.

“The victim was taken to Plateau hospital and he was confirmed dead while the corpse was deposited at the hospital’s mortuary. Investigation has commenced to unravel those behind the act.”

It was observed that shops owners hurriedly close down their businesses and took to their heels for safety while residential houses within the area were locked.

It was learnt that operatives of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) moved to the scene in their numbers to calm frayed nerves in the community.

However, it was observed that the huge presence of security agents in the area created fear, panic and intimidated the community.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Imam of Jos Central Mosque, Shalk Gazaru Ismail Adams has urged Plateau residents to tolerate one another for a peaceful co-existence in the state.

The cleric admonished Muslims to put into practice the lessons learned during the Ramadan period for the progress and unity of Plateau and Nigeria.