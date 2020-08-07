Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

An attack by suspected cultists has left four people, including a pregnant woman and her husband, dead in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The attack, it was gathered, occurred on Wednesday night on Bakery Road of Azikoro area of the state capital.

Investigations revealed that the attack was due to a partnership, between police security outfit, Operation Puff Adder, and residents of the state which has made the suspected cultists uncomfortable.

The synergy between residents and the police had led to the recent invasion and destruction of the cultists’ hideout which has been used for criminal activities.

Sources in the area said the suspected cultists might also be irked over the recent mob lynching of cult members in the area

The suspected cultists were said to have stormed a church, Lion of Judah Fire Deliverance Ministry, where a security guard was shot dead before killing the three other people in front of their homes.

Sources said the suspected cultists were patrolling the area and dared residents to come out to fight them.

A team of Operation Puff Adder operatives deployed to the area to arrest the situation succeeded in chasing the cultists away.

Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, who visited the scene, ordered the immediate manhunt for the suspects.

He assured members of the community of adequate police protection and ordered full Investigation to unravel the motive for the attack.

The state police command, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, announced that the police are already on the trail of the suspects.

“On August 5, at about 2300hours, armed suspected cultists stormed the Lion of Judah Church, Azikoro village, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State and shot dead four church members namely; Alfred Marcus aged 30 years, Imomotimi aged 25 years, Gabriel Ejimofor aged 45 years and Uchechukwu Ejimofor aged 38 years and set ablaze a nearby building, damaged a vehicle and the church property.

“Operatives of operation Puff Adder had earlier traced the hideouts of the cultists in the bush, dislodged them and burnt their camp.

“It is believed this is a reprisal by the cultists. Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested and are cooperating with the police in their investigation,” the police said.