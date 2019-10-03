Okey Sampson, Aba

A policeman and a civilian were killed yesterday during a clash between suspected cultists and policemen at the Ndiegoro axis of Aba, Abia State.

As a result of the incident, some buildings in four streets in Okojombo, Anaba, Degema and Umuosi were set ablaze.

The policeman was killed by some suspected cultists and four police riffles seize by the gang.

Sources say the problem that led to the shooting that claimed the life of the officer and a civilian driver on Friday came as a result of some disagreement between a drug cartel and some police officers who visited the area.

According to sources, “the Friday incident was as a result of face off between officers of the Ndiegoro Police Division and the drug cartel in the axis. The policeman that was killed was popularly known as Alhaji.

Abia State Police Commissioner, Ene Okon, denied that policemen burnt any house. He said if any building was burnt in the area, it could be reprisal from rival cult groups.