Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen suspected to be cultists, yesterday morning, went on rampage killing a retired police officer, four other persons in Ilile community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state.

Daily Sun gathered that the tragedy which occurred around 3am, caused panic among residents of the community, who scampered for safety.

A community source told our correspondent that some of the persons who were killed included a retired police officer, identified as Mr. Ukpabi, the immediate past president general of the community, Napoleon Amadi, a member of vigilance group in the community, Uwagwu Eze and two others. mThe source equally disclosed that others who sustained bullet wounds were also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded several families, and shot their targets before escaping into the night.

“As we speak, five persons have been confirmed dead. Among the dead are a retired police officer, Mr. Ukpabi, the immediate past president general of our community, Napoleon Amadi, a member of vigilance group in our community, Uwagwu Eze and two others.

“Three persons died on the spot while two others died at the hospitals. Several others are still lying critical at the hospital. They invaded their families around 3am and shot them. They killed them in their houses, while they were asleep. They visited them one after the other in their households. It was indeed a tragedy,” the source volunteered.

On what led to the killings, the source said: “It was purely a case of cultism. I don’t know the names of the warring cult groups, but they were cult related. This is indeed too much to bear. I can’t believe it.”

However, when contacted, the police public relations officers in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident but said only three persons were killed.

Although, Ikeokwu could not confirm if the killings were cult related, he however, noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, had ordered an investigation into the incident.

He said: “I can confirm that three persons were killed. But, I cannot confirm if it was cult related because they came and shot their targets. The CP had ordered a full blown investigation into the killings with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice. “

It would be recalled that the community has been under severe grip of the deadly cult gangs known as Dey Gbam and Iceland confraternities.