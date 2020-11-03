Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Rival cult groups in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State have again turned the capital city into a battle field over a supremacy battle.

The supremacy battle which has brewing for days got to the head on evening when suspected members of Greenlanders invaded the MTN office along DSP Alamieyeseigha way in search of one Victor Abasi from Ogu in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, suspected to be a member of a rival cult group known as Bobos.

He was said to have been placed on the wanted list of the Greenlanders following his involvement in the shooting that occurred sometimes ago at Swali area of Yenagoa.

Abasi aged 28-years-old was said to be in the process of completing the documentation of the validation of his SIM card when he sighted the invading cultists. He ran out of the office and in ensuring melee many staff and customers got injured.

However his adversaries caught up with him when he attempted to jump the fence and he was dragged to the road where dangerous weapons were used to hit him severally on the head.

“He was gentle and on dread hair style. Suddenly we noticed armed boys invaded the MTN office and we took to our heels. The deceased jumped out and scaled the fence. But the suspected cultists went after him and descended on him with various dangerous weapons “an eye-witness account said.

“There was chaos everywhere; many people in the office were injured. The cultists that chased the guy were able to catch him. He was attacked outside the office and I am not sure he would survive the attack” another eye-witness said.

According to investigations Abasi died on the spot and his death has sparked serious cult wars in Ekeki Kpansia, Amarata and Tombia.

In Tombia, residents have sent a Save-Our-Soul message to the Police over the raging battle between the rival cult groups,

“The two cult groups, Bobos and Greenlanders have been struggling for the control of the drug trade in the highly populated area for some time now. So as a result of the battle for supremacy, Bobos cult group killed a member of Greenlanders”

The state government had to deployed soldiers to Tombia to bring the situation under control with the battle shifting to the densely populated Amarata and Kpansia.