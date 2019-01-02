Aware of the role played by the traditional institutions in en- suring peaceful coexistence and tackling crime in the communi- ties; Okonkwo called for con- stitutional role for them to add value to leadership.

The traditional rulers in their separate interviews with Daily Sun justified why they singled out Okonkwo for the honour.

Igwe Alex Onyido of Ogidi, Okonkwo’s home town said that “It is because Chief Okonkwo has been supporting and help- ing the people of Anambra cen- tral senatorial zone; I appeal to other people in the zone to sup- port our collective projects. He has been helping the poor in the community and beyond and we are proud of him as a worthy son who has put smiles on many faces in the community and the state in general. I’m happy not because he is from my commu- nity but because the title went to the right and deserving person from the zone”.

His counterpart of Uke, Igwe Charles Agbala described the title as most appropriate “One in town; it is an uncommon title, that is the highest of all war- riors and he deserves it and I congratulate him for that. He is a man of the people and that is why the whole traditional rulers in the zone came together to give him this title and I think he is the second person after the governor that has received such recogni- tion.”