Executive Secretary and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Ado Yahuza, has said the introduction of cultural fiesta has helped in instilling discipline and respect in children especially those in primary and secondary schools.

Yahuza, who disclosed at this year’s children cultural fiesta celebration recently in Abuja, added that through the yearly exercise, “our young people are admonished to shun examination malpractice, cultism, indecent dressing and drug abuse.”

He explained that through culture hubs in secondary schools, youth are tutored to appreciate the value of cultural diversity through various activities of the club and the children cultural fiesta.

According to him, the 2021 edition was packaged to celebrate Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary with the theme: ‘Cultural Diversity and National Cohesion; the Role of Youths.’

“The Competitive and non-competitive events have been carefully packaged to stimulate creativity, national consciousness and healthy competition among the students from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

“The programme is also designed to Foster national unity and cohesion and essentially for the children to appreciate the beauty and strength in our diversity as a nation.

“It is very important for them at this stage in their upbringing to cherish our cultural heritage and to understand that no culture is inferior or superior to the other.”

On her part, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku, noted that agitation for the division of the country would do more harm than good as different ethnic groups would be thrown into unwarranted battle for supremacy.

Represented by Mr. Yohanna Elvador, she said: “Nigeria is better as one indivisible country than one that will stand and fall apart.

“We in the ministry strongly advocate the reintroduction of history in our curriculum and thank God, I think it has been reintroduced because you cannot know where you are going when you do not know where you are coming.

“You will agree with me that our youths have a way of setting cultural values that we Africans and Nigerians are not known for. A practical example is the Yoruba culture. In the past if you greet and elder you will prostrate.

“I don’t know whether it is due to western civilisation, they hardly prostrate now. They will just bend. But I am happy to note that the children here have demonstrated that they are in touch with their culture and I commend you for that.

“A single broom cannot sweep the whole compound clean. But when they are in a bunch they will do a better work. Nigeria is better as one indivisible country than one that will stand and fall apart.

