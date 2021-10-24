From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Ado Yahuza, has said the introduction of cultural fiesta has helped in instilling discipline and respect in children, especially those in primary and secondary schools.

Yahuza, who made the disclosure at this year’s children cultural fiesta celebration held recently in Abuja, added that through the yearly exercise, young people are admonished to shun examination malpractice, cultism, indecent dressing, and drug abuse.

He explained that through culture hubs in secondary schools, youths are tutored to appreciate the value of cultural diversity through various activities of the club and the children’s cultural fiesta.

“The competitive and non-competitive events have been carefully packaged to stimulate creativity, national consciousness, and healthy competition among the students from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

“The programme is also designed to foster national unity and cohesion and essentially for the children to appreciate the beauty and strength in our diversity as a nation,” Yahuza said.

On her part, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku, noted that agitation for the division of the country would do more harm than good as different ethnic groups would be thrown into an unwarranted battle for supremacy.

Represented by Mr. Yohanna Elvador, she said: “Nigeria is better as one indivisible country than one that will stand and fall apart.”

